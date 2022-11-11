(NewsNation) — Election Day may have wrapped up on Tuesday, but some of the races remain close in some states, and that makes every outstanding ballot critical to the final outcomes.

Such is the case in Arizona, as reports estimate there are over half a million ballots still to be opened statewide.

In Maricopa County alone, elections officers reported there are more than 290,000 uncounted ballots, and they expect to tabulate somewhere around 60,000-70,000 ballots each night.

These are all mail-in ballots, which take an especially long time in Arizona due to how the state’s laws are set up. It’s a process that requires each ballot to be opened, sorted and signature-verified by bipartisan teams.

Arizona’s gubernatorial race between Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former television news anchor Kari Lake, for example, is close, with real-time splits favoring Hobbs 50.6% to Lake’s 49.3%.

And while not quite as close, Arizona’s Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican challenger Blake Masters has real-time splits of 51.7% to 46.1% favoring Kelly, and will likelyt also go down to the wire.

While the latest results have favored Democrats, 290,000 ballots were dropped off on Election Day, smashing the previous Maricopa County record by 70%.

Many polling experts believe that is the most important number to pay attention to in assessing where and when the race will be likely decided.

Blake Masters’ campaign told NewsNation their belief is those voters who dropped off ballots on Election Day will behave similarly to voters who cast their ballots in person — and skew Republican.

If that’s true, Republican models show they would win the Senate race by 3,500 votes.

But that is a big if and a tight margin.