Hawaii Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Hawaii voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Hawaii has two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of its two Democratic senators, Brian Schatz, is up for re-election.

Bulk Embeds



Perhaps the most-watched campaign in the state is the race for the Governor’s mansion. There, the state’s former Lt. Governor, Republican Duke Aiona, is running against Democratic Lt. Governor Josh Green.

In a debate earlier this year, Green said he would sign legislation legalizing recreational marijuana, while Aiona was critical of the proposal.

Bulk Embeds

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) will be up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

2022 General Embeds

Early voting in Hawaii ran from Oct. 25 through election day and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Hawaii election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

Bulk Embeds