Hawaii primary election results

(NewsNation) — Voters are heading to the polls to decide who will get Hawaii’s party nominations and advance to the general election in the fall.

Hawaii has several important key items on the ballot this Saturday, including a tight race for governor and races for congressional seats.

On the Democratic side of the primary for governor, incumbent Gov. David Ige, who is vying for a second term, is facing off against U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who gave up her seat in Congress to compete. On the Republican side, John Carroll is competing against state Rep. Andria Tupola, who is the House minority leader of the traditionally blue voting state.