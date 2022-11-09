Jodie Hicks, chief executive officer and president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, left, speaks to reporters at a gathering in support of Proposition 1, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters approved the measure that puts the right to an abortion in the California Constitution. At right is California state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(NewsNation) — Voters in five states were able to weigh in on protecting or further restricting access to abortion during this year’s midterm elections.

California, Vermont, Michigan, Montana and Kentucky all had ballots that included proposed amendments to the state constitution regarding abortion and contraception.

These ballot measures came six months after the Supreme Court removed the federal constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. The court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

As of Tuesday morning, the five states appeared to be on track to approve ballot measures either enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions or rejecting measures to restrict access to reproductive care, the Hill reported.

“One key thing Republicans need to look at is really what appears to be an underestimation of how long and how much the Dobbs decision motivated Democrats,” Republican strategist Erin Perrine said on Morning in America.

The following is a roundup of races that have been officially called by Decision Desk HQ:

California Proposition 1

According to Decision Desk, 65.69% of people who voted in California said yes to an amendment that amends the state’s constitution to add the right to an abortion.

Previously, the state had passed several measures aimed at easing access to abortion, and setting aside millions of dollars to help people pay for some out-of-state abortion travel.

“Only months after the Supreme Court took away our constitutional right to abortion, California voters have spoken,” Planned Parenthood Action said on Twitter. “Abortion will be PROTECTED in the state’s constitution, ensuring access for millions of Californians and those who have come to rely on access there.”

Those who opposed the legislation criticized the amendment have previously criticized what they say is “sweeping, broad language” in legislation they argue is necessary.

“Prop 1 is unnecessary to protect abortion rights in California. Whether Prop 1 passes or fails, nothing about abortion rights will change in California,” The Right to Life League said on its website. “At best, Prop 1 is unnecessary legislative virtue signaling designed to salute abortion. At worst, Prop 1’s broad scope could endanger public health and unleash unanticipated exploitation of women and children.”

