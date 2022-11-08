Idaho Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Idaho voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Idaho’s two seats in the U.S. House will be contested, as well as the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Mike Crapo, and the Governor’s mansion held by Republican Brad Little.

Voters will also decide the fate of various other state and local officeholders. Idahoans will also vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the leaders of the state Senate and state House to convene special sessions of the legislature following a request from 60% of the members of their chambers.

As the law stands now, only the governor can call a special session.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are currently up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Idaho ran from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4; in-person polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Idaho election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

