Illinois Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — The Illinois 2022 midterm ballot featured several important races as Democrats fought to maintain majority control of the House and Senate, with many incumbents up for re-election.

The closely watched race for governor came down to Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey. Pritzker and Bailey went head-to-head on key issues including COVID-19, reproductive rights and Pritzker’s highly criticized SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. Historically, Democrats have had a strong hold over the governorship in Illinois, and continue to amass support in this election.

In the Senate, Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth is fighting for re-election against the Republican junior Senator Kathy Salvy. Duckworth has a significant fundraising advantage as well as the endorsement from former President Joe Biden, who won the state easily two years ago.

Secretary of State and Attorney General are also on the ballot in Illinois, with pre-trial procedure and abortion rights remaining as key issues across the board.

All eyes are on the Senate races this year as both parties fight to take control of the upper chamber of Congress. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats currently have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Illinois was held from Sep. 29 to Nov. 7. and in-person polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Illinois election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: