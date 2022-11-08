J.B. Pritzker projected winner of Illinois governor race

(NewsNation) — The Illinois governor’s race has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of J.B. Pritzker.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was locked in a race for another four years in office against Republican challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey.

2022 General Embeds

Crime has been a central concern for both candidates, with Pritzker pushing an amendment to the controversial “Safe-T Act” that would include cash bail reform, a move that critics say will release violent offenders from behind bars. Bailey ripped into Pritzker over the proposed amendment that would need legislative approval, asking rhetorically, “Why on earth did the man sign it if he knew what it said?”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently began to send migrants who’d crossed the southern border to liberal strongholds, including Chicago. More than 3,000 migrants have been bused to the city in 2022. Both candidates looked to federal help for this issue — Pritzker called for “comprehensive immigration reform,” and “secure borders,” and Bailey said if elected, he planned on talking with President Joe Biden about stopping “the illegal flow (of immigrants) into our nation.”

In the months and weeks ahead of Nov. 8, Pritzker held a large, double-digit lead over his opponent, though Bailey’s campaign said internal polling by his campaign showed the race is much closer.

Illinois is one of 36 states electing their top executive officials during the 2022 midterm elections. Before the election, there were 28 Republican governors and 22 Democratic governors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.