Indiana Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some pivotal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Indiana voters will elect lawmakers in all nine of the state’s U.S. House seats. Other races on the ballot include a number of state legislative positions, as well as the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Todd Young.

Among the most-watched races in the state is the contest between incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan and Republican challenger Jennifer Ruth-Green.

The race is listed as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, the only such House race in the state.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) will be up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Indiana ran from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7; in-person polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Indiana election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

