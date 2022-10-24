Indiana Senate candidates answer voters’ questions

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The candidates for U.S. Senate in Indiana sat down with NewsNation affiliate WXIN’s IN Focus Monday night to answer viewer-submitted questions about the big issues facing Congress.

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, a Democrat, is challenging Sen. Todd Young, a Republican.

Young was first elected in 2016 and is seeking his second term. Young previously served six years in the House. His 2022 campaign is focused on his military service, semiconductor manufacturing and inflation.

McDermott has been the mayor of Hammond in northwest Indiana since 2004. McDermott says his top priority is protecting abortion access.

The forum was one of the final times voters will hear from the candidates before election day, Nov. 8. Candidates discussed topics ranging from abortion to inflation, and their answers are broken down below:

Abortion

Young said he doesn’t currently support federal abortion restrictions.

McDermott said he supports Roe v. Wade and the access and limitations under it.

Inflation

Young said the country needs to “stop spending trillions of dollars we don’t have on things we don’t need.”

McDermott said Young is in part to blame for growing the nation’s debt during his time in office.

Disapproval of Congress and partisan divides

Young said he believes most Hoosiers look at him as an example of the good work being done in Washington and that more should emulate him.

McDermott said Young is to blame for the disapproval of Congress and that if elected he would not miss an opportunity to reach out to the other side.

Ukraine

Young said that sending tax dollars to Ukraine is essential for U.S. national security and that we must ensure that Russia is stopped.

McDermott said he supports sending money to Ukraine because Russia is our biggest military enemy and we must support those up against our enemies.

Immigration

Young said he wants to move forward with legislation that ensures a secure border in the southern United States.

McDermott said Young has not fixed the immigration system but that he will work to keep our borders strong.

Marijuana legalization

Young said marijuana legalization is not his top priority, but that he favors investing in more research and that it is a state-level decision.

McDermott said he supports medical and recreational legalization.