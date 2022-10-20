Inflation on voters’ minds as they head to polls

(NewsNation) — With early voting underway in some states, NewsNation spoke to voters Thursday about the top issues driving them to the polls.

For many, inflation remains top of mind. A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll earlier this month found that about 94% of voters are somewhat or very concerned about the state of the economy. Almost half said inflation was the most important factor in their vote.

“I have five kids,” voter Margaret Williams said. “One college student and four kids who live at home. Feeding them is very expensive now.”

Others agree the issue is impacting their lives.

“We have had to cut back on a few things,” said Corbin Wisniewski. “We’re still able to get certain things. Maybe we get the not-a-name-brand cereal.”

Abortion also came up frequently, with some basing their vote this year on Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“As a mother, it makes me really upset that someone can say, ‘Hey you can’t do this or you have to do that,'” Georgia voter Courtney Smith said.

NewsNation also found that crime, immigration and energy policy were popular issues.

With time ticking until Election Day, even more people will get set to decide what’s most important to them.

“I need somebody on the pulse,” Georgia resident Alfreida Capers said. “I need somebody knowing how to handle people, understanding peoples’ problems.”

Next week, in-person early voting will begin in states like Alaska, West Virginia and Arkansas.