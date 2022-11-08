Iowa Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Iowa voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some pivotal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House will all be contested during the midterm elections, but all eyes are on Iowa’s third Congressional district, where Democrats are fighting to hold onto the seat.

There, Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne worked to fend off Republican challenger Zach Nunn, who is a state senator. Nunn is a veteran of the Air Force, while Axne was the only Democrat working in the D.C. delegation for Iowa.

Abortion and the economy loom large over the race, with Axne accusing Nunn of supporting a total abortion ban with no exceptions; Nunn counters that he supported exceptions while in the state legislature.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) will be up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Iowa ran from Oct. 19 through Nov. 7; in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Iowa election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: