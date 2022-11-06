J.D. Vance opens up lead ahead of Ohio Senate race

FILE – This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Sept. 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. Ryan and Vance deflected accusations of being political lapdogs to their parties Monday, as they met in a heated second debate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

(NewsNation) — Ohio is a Blue state and despite Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan coming in as a heavy underdog, he’s run a pretty tight race right now.

Ryan was all but tied with Republican J.D. Vance until recently. Vance has opened up a bit more of a lead but the race is within reach for both candidates.

The race in the heart of the midwest could be crucial in deciding which party controls the U.S. Senate. It’s also a race both candidates think they can win.

Most polls have Vance ahead, but only by a bit — within the margin of error.

Vance continues to link Ryan to the Biden administration and inflation.

“Tim Ryan of course have supported all of these policies 100% of the time,” he said. “This really is the contrast on these economic issues between Tim Ryan and myself.”

The race has been focused on economic issues like inflation and bringing jobs to Ohio.

Ryan is pitching himself as a moderate who can work with Republicans.

“A bipartisan infrastructure deal that’s going to create 600,000 jobs here in Ohio,” he said. “J.D. Vance is against that. Rob Portman, the senator who currently holds this seat, republican, helped put that deal together.”

But national debates are also on the minds of voters.

Vance and Ryan have sparred over crime and policing, abortion and democracy itself.

Former President Trump stumped for Vance at multiple rallies.

Ryan has tried to label Vance as part of the “MAGA movement.”

Pointing to this moment.

The Vance campaign welcomes support from Trump who won Ohio by 8 points and points to other endorsements from more moderate Republicans like Ohio’s popular governor Mike DeWine and retiring Senator Rob Portman.

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has committed to not supporting Republican candidates she says are election deniers.

One of her first major endorsements in that vein was to publicly support Democrat Tim Ryan in this race.