June 14, 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Voters are heading to the polls in four states: Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina.

Voters will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying Donald Trump, while in Nevada an establishment favorite with the former president’s endorsement is facing a tougher-than-expected challenge for the U.S. Senate.

In Maine, a bellicose former governor who once said he was “Trump before Trump” has come out of retirement to challenge a nemesis for his old job.

This page will be updated with notes on key races throughout the night. You can see up-to-the-minute results in the links above.