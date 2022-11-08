Kansas Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Kansas voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some pivotal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Kansas has four U.S. House districts where voters will choose their representatives, but they will also decide whether to elect Republican Sen. Jerry Moran to another six-year term.

Perhaps the closest race is expected to be the one for Governor, where Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly is facing off with Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

One issue that separates the two candidates is capital punishment. Kelly has called for phasing out the practice and replacing it with life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Schmitt is in favor of maintaining the death penalty.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — will be up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Kansas ran from Oct. 19 through Nov. 7; in-person polling stations will generally be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. although state law does allow counties to open as early as 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Kansas election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: