Kentucky 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Kentucky is holding its 2022 primary election Tuesday with some major races on the ballot.

Kentucky voters will be deciding who to send to the general election for their state senator and for several U.S. House seats.

Sample ballots are available to view here, separated by county. The polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET.

On the Democratic primary side, Kentucky is deciding on who to send to the general election for House seats in districts 2, 3, and 6. You can switch to see the results by county in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of the results.

On the Republican primary side, Kentucky is deciding on who to send to the general election for House seats in districts 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. You can switch to see the results by county in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of the results.