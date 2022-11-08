Kentucky Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Kentucky voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The most watched race in the state will be the race between incumbent Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker. The race is considered safe for Paul, with polling projecting a more than 99% chance he will retain his position.

2022 General Embeds

Abortion is also on the ballot in Kentucky, with a ballot measure that would amend the state’s constitution to say that it does not guarantee the right to an abortion or requires government funding for abortion services.

Kentucky is one of five states where voters will be weighing in on reproductive rights. Polling data from June showed 62% of Kentuckians oppose abortion bans that do not include exceptions for rape or incest.

On Tuesday, 2022, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

2022 General Embeds

Early voting in Kentucky ran from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5. On election day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See multiple Kentucky election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

2022 General Embeds

Use the “Change Race” drop-down to find a specific state’s ballot item or the other abortion items on ballots across the country.

2022 General Embeds