Latest 2022 midterm updates: House, Senate control remain undecided

Americans are waking up to a Congress still very much up for grabs. A night that started with thoughts of a “red wave” of Republican domination ended with neither party with control of either the Senate or House. A series of critical races – including Senate races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona – will help determine how much control Republicans or Democrats have.

NewsNation will provide the latest updates on the 2022 midterm election results. Follow the balance of power in the House and Senate through the graphics below, which are updated in real-time by projections from NewsNation’s election partner, Decision Desk HQ.

