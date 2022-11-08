Louisiana Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Louisiana voters head to the polls Tuesday to cahttps://nxsttv-stage.go-vip.net/newsnationnow/wp-admin/admin.php?page=ns_global_sidebarst their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Louisiana’s six seats in the U.S. House are up for grabs, and voters will also be deciding whether the state’s Republican Senator John Kennedy will be re-elected.

The most-watched race may be in the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Clay Higgins is facing a range of challengers including from his own party. The state uses a “jungle primary” system where the election on Tuesday will include candidates from all parties. If no candidate gets over 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face each other during a runoff in December.

Higgins is facing a challenge from, among others, Holden Hoggat, a Republican lawyer who has the backing of a bipartisan group of former members of Congress. Higgins has his own backup: former President Donald Trump recorded an audio endorsement of him in early November.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — went up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Louisiana ran from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1; in-person polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Louisiana Senate and House election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

