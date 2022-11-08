Maine Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in a host of important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Maine has two Congressional seats, but the one most observers are watching is the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

The race there has been rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is working to hold off Republican Bruce Poliquin, who served in Congress in years past.

Golden has been arguing that he’s been independent from his political party as Poliquin sought to tie him to votes for Democratic agenda items like the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) will be up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Maine is conducted through in-person absentee voting that becomes generally available 30 to 45 days before the election through Nov. 3; in-person polling stations will be open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on the town and will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.