Maryland Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Maryland voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some pivotal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

In recent weeks, Maryland voters have received visits from several Democratic party heavyweights, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Voters will have a choice between two very different gubernatorial candidates in Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox. The two differ radically on issues like inflation, abortion, education and public safety.

Another widely watched race will be incumbent Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s bid for reeelection against Republican challenger Chris Chafee.

Voters will also decide on Tuesday if Maryland should join the growing list of states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana for people older than 21 years old.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Maryland early voting began Oct. 27. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Maryland election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

