Massachusetts Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Massachusetts head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Among the most important of the state races is the race to the governor’s mansion. Democrat Maura Healey is strongly favored against former House Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The turnout of this election will have a widespread impact on state-wide policy if the state flips from blue to red. Issues at the top of the mind for voters in the state include economy, infrastructure, education and healthcare. In fact, Healey says she would reform the existing child tax credit, while Diehl has outlined a “Parent’s Bill of Rights” he would implement in the aftermath of education controversies during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Massachusetts early voting began Oct. 22. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Massachusetts election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

