Michigan Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Michigan voters head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some pivotal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Michigan’s highly anticipated races will determine which party will take control of the swing state this election cycle. Republicans will be hoping to flip the governorship in their favor after the Democratic win in 2018 along with maintaining control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

The incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is fighting for reelection against first-time candidate Republican Tudor Dixon, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and has echoed his false claims about widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election that resulted in his losing his bid for reelection. The pair of Michigan candidates clashed over abortion rights, gun control and election integrity in debates.

Also drawing national attention is the race for Attorney General between Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and her Trump-backed Republican opponent Matt DePerno. DePerno, a staunch supporter of Trump’s 2020 election narrative, is currently under investigation for an alleged conspiracy to tamper with voting machines.

Abortion will also be on the ballot with Proposal 3 asking Michigan voters if they want to enshrine abortion rights into state law.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — went up for election, along with races for governor and secretary of state in several states. These elections will determine who has legislative control at the state level, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Michigan was from Sep. 29 to Nov. 7 and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Michigan election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

