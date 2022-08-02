Michigan primary election results

(NewsNation) — Five states are holding primaries on Tuesday, several of which are seen as tests of former President Donald Trump’s hold over the GOP.

Among the important races for Michigan is the gubernatorial race, which initially attracted a crowded field of candidates, only to be narrowed down to five after several candidates were booted off the ballot for submitting fraudulent petition signatures, according to The Hill.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”