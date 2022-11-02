(NewsNation) — As the midterm elections draw closer, voters are paying attention to key races, regardless of where they are.

In this election, many voters aren’t just focused on their state and local races. Polling shows concern over out-of-state races is focused on Senate races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt explains why these races are getting attention while races in other swing states like Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio aren’t being put in the spotlight.

In terms of issues, voters said inflation is the top issue on their mind, followed by abortion, crime and immigration.

