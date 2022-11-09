(NewsNation) — Although some were anticipating a “red wave,” Democrats are faring better than expected after the 2022 midterm elections.

According to The Hill, political analysts had predicted Republicans would do well in key races based on election history and GOP voter enthusiasm.

However, Democrats were able to beat opponents in close races — including those with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, (D) , for example, was able to beat TV personality Mehmet Oz, a Republican, who was backed by Trump in a race that has been given much national attention.

“Republicans thought they were going to be popping champagne,” NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said on Morning in America. “Instead, they took a couple of Tylenol, got a few hours of sleep and got up with cups of coffee, and are now back to blaming each other for what happened last night.”

“Any fair-minded person has to say that Donald Trump had a very bad night last night, and Joe Biden had very good night last night,” Vittert continued.