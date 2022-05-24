Minnesota 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District are deciding on who will fill a vacant seat after the death of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn to cancer on Feb. 18.

There are 20 candidates on the ballot for this special primary election Tuesday. including 10 Republicans, eight Democrats, and two candidates from Minnesota’s two marijuana parties.

Voters will decide on who to send to the general election, scheduled on Aug. 9.

The polls open at 8 a.m. EST and close at 8 p.m.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”