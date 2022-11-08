Minnesota Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The decision Minnesotans make this election has the potential to go beyond local and state governments — it could flip the U.S. House of Representatives from red to blue. Nowhere is this more evident than in District 2, where House incumbent Angie Craig (D) faces Tyler Kistner (R) in a race experts currently say is too close to call.

Current Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is also facing a close race against Republican challenger Scott Jensen.

Minnesota is one of 27 states having elections for Secretary of State this year, with incumbent Steve Simon (D) facing off against Kim Crockett (R) who has falsely called the 2020 election “rigged” and more recently said mail-in ballots leave voters open to fraud.The United States Postal Service has denied such claims, and they have no factual evidence attached to them.

Meanwhile, election staff and volunteers are facing harassment and intimidation this election, amid ongoing and widespread false claims of voter fraud amidst other misinformation.

On Tuesday, there will be 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Minnesota early voting began Oct. 22. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Minnesota election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: