Minnesota primary and special election results

(NewsNation) — Four states are holding primary elections Tuesday, deciding candidates in key Senate and gubernatorial races this fall.

In Minnesota, there are a few key items on the ballot, including a race for governor and a special election to finish the term of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died after a battle with kidney cancer earlier this year. Republican Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeffrey Ettinger are vying Tuesday for the 1st District seat.

