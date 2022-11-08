Mississippi Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Mississippi’s midterm races have not risen to notoriety on the national stage, as it is unlikely the four U.S. House seats up for election can be swayed to a different party.

Yet election officials are still gearing up for additional election security, and advocates say they are working to keep the suppression and intimidation of voters of color that happened in 2020 from repeating.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Mississippi polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Mississippi election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: