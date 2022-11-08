Missouri Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Missouri voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Missouri voters will weigh in on several important elections, including retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Among those vying for it: Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable.

And for the first time in more than a decade, Congressional District 4 is up for grabs after Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler lost the nomination. Running for that seat are Mark Alford (R) Jack Truman (D) and Randy Langkraehr, Libertarian. Eight total U.S. House seats will be voted on.

Voters will also decide on Tuesday if Missouri should join the growing list of states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana for people older than 21 years old.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Missouri early voting began Oct. 25. Polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

