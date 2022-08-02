Missouri primary election results

(NewsNation) — Five states are holding primaries on Tuesday, several of which are seen as the latest tests of former President Trump’s hold over the GOP.

Among the important races in Missouri is the Senate GOP primary, which has attracted a crowded field of candidates. There are 21 Republicans competing for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat in this race.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. You can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”