Montana Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Montana voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The 2022 midterms will be the first time in decades that Montana voters will select not one, but two U.S. representatives to advocate for the state and its residents in Congress. Voters will also decide which party will end up with control of the state’s two legislative branches.

Montana’s midterm races have not risen to notoriety on the national stage, as it is unlikely the two House seats up can be swayed from Republican to Democrat.

State voters will join five other states with an abortion measure on the ballot, which would require healthcare providers to provide care for infants born live. Critics say it could restrict abortion access.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Montana early voting began Oct. 8. Polling stations will be open between 7 .m. and noon, and closes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Montana election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

