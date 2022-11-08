Nebraska Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Nebraska voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The firmly Republican state will be voting on three U.S.House seats as well as electing a new governor after the incumbent Gov. Pete Ricketts reached his term limit.

Jim Pillen, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, is the favorite to win against his Democratic opponent Carol Blood after taking an overwhelming lead in fundraising efforts. Nebraskans will also be looking to its 1st Congressional district after recent redistricting changed the ballots for many voters.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — will be up for election, along with races for governor and secretary of state in several states. These elections will determine who has legislative control at the state level, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Nebraska was from Oct. 11 to Nov. 7 and in-person polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday.

See multiple Nebraska election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

