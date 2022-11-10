Nevada count continues slowly, with races too close to call

(NewsNation) — Vote counting continues in Nevada, but it may still be several days before election results are in with the state’s Senate race still too close to call.

Nevada is still receiving large batches of mail-in ballots, which can be collected through Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Counting mail-in ballots takes longer than tabulating in-person votes, which means a lengthier wait for results.

Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is hoping late gains from rural Nevada counties will swing the race in his favor. Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s team is counting on the fact that mail-in voting traditionally favors Democrats.

Cortez Masto’s seat has been considered one of the most vulnerable this election cycle and could help tip the balance of power in the Senate.

In the Nevada governor’s race, Republican Joe Lombardo is leading by about 30,000 votes, according to DecisionDesk HQ, which could still change as more mail in ballots are processed.

Another factor slowing the vote count is the hand count in Nye County

It’s part of a strategy to switch to hand-counting statewide, led by election deniers who have pushed former President Donald Trump’s accusations of election fraud involving voting machines, despite there being no evidence to support those claims.

Early counting, however, was slow and resulted in mismatched tallies as groups of volunteers pored over ballots. While counting began before Election Day, the process was halted by a judge who ruled that reading the votes out loud during the process violated state law.

The count has resumed, though the county is seeking volunteers to help get it completed by the Nov. 17 deadline. When counting first began, it took volunteers three hours to process 50 votes.

There are 33,000 registered voters in Nye County.

See full results from Nevada voting as they come in here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.