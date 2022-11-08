Nevada Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Nevada voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some of the most widely watched races in the 2022 midterm elections. The outcomes of several key races in Nevada will have national implications.

In the national spotlight are Nevada’s tight races for governor and U.S. Senate, which have sparked hope for Republicans’ chances of securing control of the upper chamber of Congress.

The incumbent Democratic governor Steve Sisolak is running for re-election, going up against Republican Sheriff Joe Lombardo on key issues like school safety, immigration and abortion in what is shaping up to be one of the closest races in the country.

In the fight for their party’s Senate control, Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt are also neck and neck. Polls show the cards could fall to either side, sending Masto and Laxalt into a campaigning frenzy in the last week leading up to election day. Eyes will be on Nevada with this race having the potential to give control of the U.S. Senate to the GOP.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — were up for election, along with races for governor and secretary of state in several states. These elections will determine who has legislative control at the state level, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Nevada was from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Nevada election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: