New Hampshire Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The races for Senate and governor in New Hampshire grew tighter just days before the election as candidates scramble to win Congressional control for their party.

In the race for governor, the incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth term in office, going up against Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman. The two clashed on several issues in their debate including abortion, which has become a key issue in this year’s election cycle.

The race for Senate has also elicited interest after Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s lead against her Republican opponent Don Bolduc shrunk. The GOP candidate has recently come into the spotlight after spreading false and discredited claims that schoolchildren were identifying as “furries and fuzzies” and using litter boxes in classrooms.

The outcome of New Hampshire’s races could affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber. All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in New Hampshire was available and in-person voting will take place Tuesday. Poll timings vary by location.

See multiple New Hampshire election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

