New Hampshire primary election results

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire, Delaware, and Rhode Island are holding the last primary elections of the season as the general election approaches.

New Hampshire has several key items on the ballot Tuesday, including a senate race, house race, and governor race.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”