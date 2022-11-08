New Jersey Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — New Jersey voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

All 12 Congressional districts are up for election this year and the Garden State’s congressional delegation includes 10 Democrats and two Republicans. Democrats are in danger of losing one seat this year.

The most closely watched race in the state is the rematch taking place in the 7th Congressional District between incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. Malinowski beat Kean once before by a tiny margin in 2018, and will be hoping the outcome will be repeated this year. However, many pundits expect Kean to beat out Malinowski after voters in the region supported Republican nominee Jack Ciatterelli during last year’s governor’s race.

All 435 House seats are up for election in the 2022 midterms. Election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

Early voting in New Jersey was held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6; in-person polling stations will be open on Tuesday at varying times.

See multiple New Jersey election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: