New Mexico Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in New Mexico head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

New Mexico is holding elections for its three U.S. House representative seats, as well as governor and two state Supreme Court positions in the 2022 midterms.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the sitting Democratic governor, is locked in a tight race against her Republican adversary Mark Ronchetti. The two went head-to-head on abortion, crime and more in a heated debate that devolved into a series of insults. President Joe Biden traveled to New Mexico just days ahead of the election to help maintain Grisham’s small lead and ensure the key gubernatorial position for Democrats.

New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional district will face a heated race as the Republican incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell squares off against Democrat Gabriel Vasquez, with climate change and the fossil fuel industry at the center of their clash.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in New Mexico was held from Oct. 11 to Nov. 5; in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple New Mexico election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: