Chuck Schumer projected to win New York Senate seat

(NewsNation) — The race for the U.S. Senate seat for New York has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Chuck Schumer.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, faced off against Republican challenger Joe Pinion in his bid for reelection for the seat he’s occupied for more than 20 years.

Campaign finance records illustrate the stark difference between the candidates, with Schumer raising nearly $40 million and spending just over $30 million by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pinion raised just over $400,000 and spent almost all of it with just a few thousand dollars in the war chest heading into the last months of the campaign.

For months, polling indicated Schumer was sure to win his race by wide margins as he had done in past reelection bids. But just days before the election, the race tightened, though Schumer remained the favorite to win with a clear lead over Pinion. New York has not elected a Republican Senator since 1992.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

