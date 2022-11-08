New York Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in New York head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

After carrying a sizable lead during much of the campaign season, New York Democratic candidates started to feel their races tightening just two weeks before election day.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul still carries a comfortable lead over her Republican opponent Congressman Lee Zeldin but can’t afford to drop the ball before polls close. The pair has sparred over several key issues, with crime and violence in the spotlight as the GOP painted Hochul as “soft on crime.” Hochul’s lead reduced enough that President Joe Biden joined campaign efforts in New York.

In the race for New York’s Senate seat, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also carried a substantial lead over his Republican opponent Joe Pinion, who comes up short in funds and experience. However, this lead has reduced in the days leading up to the election, worrying Democrats about their margins.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber. All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in New York was held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. and in-person polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple New York election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

