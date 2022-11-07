Protester choked outside NY governor rally, reports

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally on November 5, 2022 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton joined Gov. Kathy Hochul along with other democrats on the ticket at a New York GOTV rally. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A man allegedly assaulted a woman protesting outside a rally for incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in Manhattan Saturday, according to multiple news reports.

Footage captured by Leeroy Johnson and shared by independent Viral News NY shows a man allegedly grabbing the woman’s throat, choking her and then pushing her away, the New York Post reported.

The woman, who has been identified by Fox News as Angelica Torres, was carrying a “Vote Them Out” sign with Hochul’s face on it, a Fox News report said.

The Fox News report also said that Torres is a Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin supporter and was protesting against Hochul and other Democratic officials outside the rally with a pro-Zeldin sign.

Torres said in a second video recorded by Johnson following the reported incident that she was allegedly attacked by another person before the man allegedly grabbed her throat, the New York Post reported.

“A woman, a very large heavy-set woman — might have been a man — came and took my sign as I was trying to receive my sign … I never wanted to get physical with anyone,” Torres said in the second video following the incident.

Torres did seek medical attention following the incident and made a police report, Fox News reported.

NewsNation is working to confirm more information about this incident.