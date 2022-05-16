North Carolina 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — North Carolina voters will decide on Tuesday the candidates on the ballot for the general election this November.

Some of the major races include a few House seats, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court seat, two Judge of the Court of Appeals seats, and a highly-contested Senate seat.



The North Carolina Primary Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. Sample ballots can be found here.

On the Democratic side, house seats are on the ballot for districts 1, 3, 4, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. You can switch to see the results by county in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of the results.

On the Republican side, house seats are on the ballot for districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. You can switch to see the results by county in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of the results.