North Carolina Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in North Carolina head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

North Carolina is predicted to play an important role in America’s Congressional future with a Senate seat and 14 House seats up for grabs.

After flying below the radar for much of the campaign season, the race between former state Supreme Court Justice Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd suddenly picked up momentum in the last weeks before the election.

In what might be one of the closest Senate races in the country, the candidates are fighting to fill Sen. Richard Burr’s vacancy after he decided not to seek reelection. In the days before the election, both parties are working to mobilize voters in hopes of claiming the Senate seat.

North Carolina’s race for its newly drawn 13th Congressional District is also one of the few competitive U.S. House races this year. Democratic state Senator Wiley Nickel is being challenged by Republican Bo Hines, a self-proclaimed “MAGA warrior.” Both candidates are leaning into their ideological divides in what is shaping up to be a tight contest.

The outcome of North Carolina’s races will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber. All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in North Carolina was held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5; in-person polling stations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple North Carolina election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: