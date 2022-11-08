North Dakota Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in North Dakota head to the polls to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

This year, North Dakota will be electing its sole U.S. House representative as well as one senator, affecting the partisan split in Congress.

Republican incumbent John Hoeven is up against Democrat challenger Katrina Christiansen and independent candidate Rick Becker in the race for the Senate seat. The three candidates went head-to-head in an intense debate where key issues took a backseat to personal jabs.

In the race for North Dakota’s singular U.S. House seat, Republican incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong is likely to beat out former Miss America, independent Cara Mund who failed to raise enough funds to run a competitive campaign.

The outcome of North Dakota’s races is likely to affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in North Dakota was held from Sep. 29 to Nov. 7; in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple North Dakota election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

