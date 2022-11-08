Ohio Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Ohio head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

With a number of important races in the 2022 midterm elections, Ohio’s race for its empty Senate seat drew national attention as two candidates ran aggressive campaigns.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan faces off against the Republican and former President Donald Trump-backed venture capitalist J.D. Vance. The Ryan-Vance debate was one of the most contentious in this election cycle, filled with heated exchanges and accusations of extreme policies.

This race has been identified as an important opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat in their favor in a Republican stronghold state, after the incumbent Republican Senator Rob Portman chose to vacate his seat after 12 years in office. Polls suggested Vance and Ryan were neck-and-neck in their fight for the unlikely battleground state.

Three of Ohio’s Supreme Court seats are also up for the taking as this race presents Democrats the opportunity to flip the court blue. This would prove crucial on the issues of redistricting and abortion.

The outcome of Ohio’s races is likely to affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Ohio was held from Oct. 12 to Nov. 7. and in-person polling stations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Ohio election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

