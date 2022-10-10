CLEVELAND (NewsNation) —Ohio’s Senate candidates are squaring off Monday night in a race that could help determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. Senate.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican businessman and author J.D. Vance will debate at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern Monday in Cleveland. NewsNation will stream the debate live online as part of its ongoing coverage of Decision 2022 midterm election coverage.

The Senate race in Ohio between Vance and Ryan has shifted from leaning Republican to a “toss up,” according to a report from NewsNation’s polling partner, Decision Desk HQ’s data. Recent polls have shown both Vance and Ryan with leads in the race.

Ryan has been a member of Congress for the last 20 years, representing the north and eastern sections of Ohio. Vance is a venture capitalist who gained national attention for his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which later became a movie. Vance has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and been joined on the campaign trail by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

You can watch this debate on NewsNation’s digital platforms: by coming to this web page at 6 p.m. Central or watching via Twitter, YouTube or Facebook. NewsNation will continue its coverage after the debate both on air and online. To find NewsNation on your television producer, visit the NewsNation Channel Finder.