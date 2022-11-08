Ohio voters turn out on Election Day

(NewsNation) — Voters in Ohio turned out early to cast their votes in some tight races.

The big focus is on the Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author J.D. Vance. Ryan has run on a platform of being more moderate than his party, while Vance has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Polls have shown a tight race in the days leading up to the election.

Both campaigns told NewsNation’s Joe Khalil they’re feeling good about where they are as voters cast their ballots.

Ohio has seen record numbers when it comes to early voting, which could also predict high turnout on Election Day.

Polls in Ohio are open until 7:30 p.m., and voters using absentee ballots have until that same time to turn their ballots in.

Watch the full video in the player above.