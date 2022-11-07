FILE – This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Sept. 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. Ryan and Vance deflected accusations of being political lapdogs to their parties Monday, as they met in a heated second debate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

(NewsNation) — Before Republican voters go to the polls in Ohio, they’ll get one final push from former President Donald Trump.

Monday marked another rally in the Buckeye State for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The Republican and political newcomer has the edge in polls, but the race remains close.

Rallygoers told NewsNation they believe Trump can push their voters to the polls.

“I think his backing is going to be critical in this race,” voter Ryan Rodgers said. “Just being here shows a lot of support for him.”

Many Trump and Vance supporters told NewsNation they’d rather hear both politicians talk about future policies rather than the 2020 election.

“I think it’s time to move on and talk about what he’s going to do to fix America,” Republican voter Greg Long said.

Vance has been running as a businessman and political outsider who says Democratic opponent Tim Ryan claims to be moderate but is beholden to his party.

“It’s been very frustrating campaign for J.D. because he wants people to think I’m something I’m not,” Ryan told NewsNation on Monday. “I have taken on my own party. I ran against Nancy Pelosi.”

Ryan said he’s running his campaign on Ohio’s current issues and is working to get money into Ohioans’ pockets by pushing for a tax cut.

He also said recent polls showing him behind Vance don’t scare him.

“These polls are garbage really,” Vance said. “We’ve been on the ground and I’m telling you — we have a significant number of Republicans voting for us.”