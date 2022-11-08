Oklahoma Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Oklahoma head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

One of the top races to watch in Oklahoma is the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Jay Hofmeister. The race became unexpectedly close in a state where there are no Democrats serving in Congress and where a Democrat has not been in the governor’s mansion in more than a decade.

Republican Sen. James Lankford is up for reelection and is being challenged by Democrat Madison Horn. Lankford is projected to win by a wide margin.

Oklahoma is also holding a special election to fill the seat of Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. Inhofe was elected to a six-year term in 2020 but announced he will be retiring in January of 2023.

Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Markwayne Mullins competed for the vacancy. In the weeks leading up to the election, the race narrowed, though Mullins was still projected to win.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Oklahoma ran from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See multiple Oklahoma election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

